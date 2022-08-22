This family farm will have a corn maze, other fall activities this year

After serving Forsyth County and north Georgia families for 25 years, Bottoms Tree Farm will be introducing fall activities in September.

Open since 1997, Bottoms Tree Farm has been providing “excellent Christmas trees,” but the Bottoms family is ready to tackle more autumnal activities.

Nathan Bottoms, part-owner of the farm, said the theme is all about “harvesting new memories.”

“Our theme this year is harvesting new memories at the corn maze at Bottoms Tree Farm,” Bottoms said. “And that’s the whole point of it. If we can serve the community and give them a fun atmosphere in the fall, that’s what we’re going to do. And I think we can.”

Bottoms said there will be a variety of fall activities at the farm, including a kid zone, bonfire pits with s’mores, pumpkin and sunflower picking.

This year, the Bottoms family has been hard at work planting about four acres of corn for a corn maze that will feature two and a half miles of trails.

Bottoms said his son, Charlie, has been the most excited about this venture. The 7-year-old has been going by the name “Corn Maze Charlie” and promoting the venture on social media.

The corn maze will feature a Christmas tree cutout, paying homage to the Bottoms Tree Farm roots.

“There’s going to be no better place to get lost on a perfect fall day than at Bottoms Tree Farm,” he said.

To plant corn and prepare for the season, Bottoms said the family had to buy a corn planter and do a lot of research.

“Luckily we’ve got some good friends of the family that are corn farmers, so we were able to pick their brains [about the process],” Bottoms said.