Feeling lucky? Here’s where to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Forsyth County this weekend

Looking for somewhere to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year? You’re in luck.
From rock n’ roll to cornhole, there is an event for everyone in Forsyth County looking to make this year’s holiday memorable. Check out these ways to feel a little bit Irish:
St. Paddy’s Day Rock Fest
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day for the first time this year at the Cumming City Center with the classics — green beer and rock n’ roll.
Hosted by Homestead, the free festival will feature shows from Double Take and Back in Black: AC/DC Tribute at the Lou Sobh Amphitheater. Fans can rock out to classics like “Highway to Hell,” “You Shook Me All Night Long,” “Back in Black,” and many more.
Before spending energy dancing the night away, guests will also be able to enjoy food and drinks from a variety of food trucks and a full bar.
When: Friday, March 17, 4:30-9 p.m.
Where: The Lou Sobh Amphitheater at the Cumming City Center, located at 423 Canton Rd.
Cherry Street Brewing
Stop by Cherry Street’s Vickery Village location this weekend for food and drink specials and some classic Irish recipes, including corned beef and cabbage, fish and chips, corned beef Reuben’s, Irish lamb stew and more.
Also enjoy the coco bombs and Irish whiskey served in the location’s Taproom where bands will play throughout the weekend, starting with The Orange Walls on Friday, Crooked Wits on Saturday and The Jessie Albright Band on Sunday.
When: Friday, March 17, through Sunday, March 19.
Where: The Vickery Village location at 5810 Bond St. in Cumming.
Suwanee Beer Fest
While not in Forsyth, many every year find themselves not wanting to miss one of Gwinnett County’s largest St. Patrick’s Day parties, the Suwanee Beer Fest.
Participate in the ultimate selection of more than 400 craft beers from around the country at this adult-only event. A general admission ticket includes unlimited samples of craft beer, live music, festival games, food trucks, mobile ax throwing and more.
For more information, visit www.suwaneebeerfest.com.
When: Saturday, March 18, 1-5 p.m.
Where: Town Center Park at 330 Town Center Ave. in Suwanee.
NoFo Brew Co. & Distillery
Looking for a leprechaun this year? Find one at NoFo Brew Co. from 6-9 p.m. as the traditional little creature passes out swag and hides chocolate coins for guests to find throughout the taproom.
While on the search for hidden treasure, which supplies guests with a $10 gift card for every piece of gold found, enjoy a green cocktail and new St. Patrick’s Day shirts hitting the shelves for the first time.
When: Friday, March 17, starting at 6 p.m.
Where: NoFo Brew Co. at 6150 Georgia Highway 400.
Good Ol’ Days Bar and Grill
For its 2023 St. Paddy’s Day bash, Good Ol’ Days is bringing three bands - Whiskey Rose, Mike Wilson band and Manorism - to play the night away while guests try out Irish classics like pickled corned beef with stone ground mustard, boiled cabbage and potatoes.
When: Friday, March 17, starting at 11 a.m.
Where: Good Ol’ Days at 419 Atlanta Rd. in Cumming
Freedom Brew & Shine
Freedom Brew & Shine is going all out with its first-ever St. Patrick’s Day party featuring green beer, live music, cornhole and its dog-friendly patio. Each of their available craft beers will be green for one day only. Guests also can enjoy a taste of their famous house bourbon whiskey.
When: Friday, March 17
Where: Freedom Brew & Shine at 2730 Spot Rd. in Cumming
The Connection Forsyth
The Connection is hosting a family-friendly pizza party to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year, inviting everyone in the community to enjoy live music, cornhole, badminton and some delicious pizza. The event is free, but a $2 donation would put participants into a 50/50 raffle for a prize.
When: Saturday, March 18, 1-4 p.m.
Where: The Connection Forsyth at 608 Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Cumming.