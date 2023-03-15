By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Feeling lucky? Here’s where to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Forsyth County this weekend
Suwanee Beer Fest 2022
Guests sampled from more than 350 craft beers during the Suwanee Beer Festival in 2022. Photo courtesy of Suwanee Beer Fest

Looking for somewhere to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year? You’re in luck.

From rock n’ roll to cornhole, there is an event for everyone in Forsyth County looking to make this year’s holiday memorable. Check out these ways to feel a little bit Irish:

 

St. Paddy’s Day Rock Fest

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day for the first time this year at the Cumming City Center with the classics — green beer and rock n’ roll.

Hosted by Homestead, the free festival will feature shows from Double Take and Back in Black: AC/DC Tribute at the Lou Sobh Amphitheater. Fans can rock out to classics like “Highway to Hell,” “You Shook Me All Night Long,” “Back in Black,” and many more.

Before spending energy dancing the night away, guests will also be able to enjoy food and drinks from a variety of food trucks and a full bar.

When: Friday, March 17, 4:30-9 p.m.

Where: The Lou Sobh Amphitheater at the Cumming City Center, located at 423 Canton Rd.

 

Rock Fest
Pink Floyd tribute band Interstellar Echoes played the inaugural concert at the Cumming City Center’s Lou Sobh Amphitheater on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Photo by Kelly Whitmire - photo by Kelly Whitmire
Cherry Street Vickery Village
Cherry Street Brewing is hosting festivities all weekend long. Photo courtesy of Cherry Street.

Cherry Street Brewing

Stop by Cherry Street’s Vickery Village location this weekend for food and drink specials and some classic Irish recipes, including corned beef and cabbage, fish and chips, corned beef Reuben’s, Irish lamb stew and more.

Also enjoy the coco bombs and Irish whiskey served in the location’s Taproom where bands will play throughout the weekend, starting with The Orange Walls on Friday, Crooked Wits on Saturday and The Jessie Albright Band on Sunday.

When: Friday, March 17, through Sunday, March 19.

Where: The Vickery Village location at 5810 Bond St. in Cumming.

Suwanee Beer Fest

While not in Forsyth, many every year find themselves not wanting to miss one of Gwinnett County’s largest St. Patrick’s Day parties, the Suwanee Beer Fest.

Participate in the ultimate selection of more than 400 craft beers from around the country at this adult-only event. A general admission ticket includes unlimited samples of craft beer, live music, festival games, food trucks, mobile ax throwing and more.

For more information, visit www.suwaneebeerfest.com.

When: Saturday, March 18, 1-5 p.m.

Where: Town Center Park at 330 Town Center Ave. in Suwanee.

NoFo Brew Co
NoFo Brew Co. is bringing out a leprechaun at this year’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Photo by Sabrina Kerns. - photo by Sabrina Kerns

NoFo Brew Co. & Distillery

Looking for a leprechaun this year? Find one at NoFo Brew Co. from 6-9 p.m. as the traditional little creature passes out swag and hides chocolate coins for guests to find throughout the taproom.

While on the search for hidden treasure, which supplies guests with a $10 gift card for every piece of gold found, enjoy a green cocktail and new St. Patrick’s Day shirts hitting the shelves for the first time.

When: Friday, March 17, starting at 6 p.m.

Where: NoFo Brew Co. at 6150 Georgia Highway 400.

Good Ol' Days St. Patrick's Day
Good Ol’ Days is serving up Irish classics and live music this St. Patrick’s Day. Flier courtesy of Good Ol’ Days.

Good Ol’ Days Bar and Grill

For its 2023 St. Paddy’s Day bash, Good Ol’ Days is bringing three bands - Whiskey Rose, Mike Wilson band and Manorism - to play the night away while guests try out Irish classics like pickled corned beef with stone ground mustard, boiled cabbage and potatoes.

When: Friday, March 17, starting at 11 a.m.

Where: Good Ol’ Days at 419 Atlanta Rd. in Cumming

 

Freedom Brew & Shine

Freedom Brew & Shine is going all out with its first-ever St. Patrick’s Day party featuring green beer, live music, cornhole and its dog-friendly patio. Each of their available craft beers will be green for one day only. Guests also can enjoy a taste of their famous house bourbon whiskey.

When: Friday, March 17

Where: Freedom Brew & Shine at 2730 Spot Rd. in Cumming

 

Freedom Brew & Shine St. Patrick's Day
Freedom Brew & Shine is hosting its first-ever St. Patrick’s Day party on Friday, March 17. Flier courtesy of Freedom Brew & Shine

The Connection Forsyth

The Connection is hosting a family-friendly pizza party to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year, inviting everyone in the community to enjoy live music, cornhole, badminton and some delicious pizza. The event is free, but a $2 donation would put participants into a 50/50 raffle for a prize.

When: Saturday, March 18, 1-4 p.m.

Where: The Connection Forsyth at 608 Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Cumming.

Connection Forsyth St. Patrick's Day
Join Connection Forsyth for a pizza party on Saturday, March 18, for St. Patrick’s Day. Flier courtesy of Connection Forsyth.