Feeling lucky? Here’s where to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Forsyth County this weekend

Looking for somewhere to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year? You’re in luck.

From rock n’ roll to cornhole, there is an event for everyone in Forsyth County looking to make this year’s holiday memorable. Check out these ways to feel a little bit Irish:

St. Paddy’s Day Rock Fest

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day for the first time this year at the Cumming City Center with the classics — green beer and rock n’ roll.

Hosted by Homestead, the free festival will feature shows from Double Take and Back in Black: AC/DC Tribute at the Lou Sobh Amphitheater. Fans can rock out to classics like “Highway to Hell,” “You Shook Me All Night Long,” “Back in Black,” and many more.

Before spending energy dancing the night away, guests will also be able to enjoy food and drinks from a variety of food trucks and a full bar.

When: Friday, March 17, 4:30-9 p.m.

Where: The Lou Sobh Amphitheater at the Cumming City Center, located at 423 Canton Rd.