Find home improvement tips at the 2022 North Georgia Home Show

According to Megan Smarz, manager of events and regional publication sales for Metro Market Media, the idea behind the home show is to offer a place where Hall County residents can see different varieties of what they can do for their own houses.

Whether they are interested in remodeling or simply looking for inspiration, the show’s main purpose is to connect homeowners with different vendors showcasing their services through presentations and demonstrations.



Participating vendors like Concrete Resurfacing Products aim to educate attendants on the different kinds of decorative concrete coatings.

According to employee Jenny Thompson, the company’s main goal is to intrigue attendants to understand the options to make plain concrete look better if the concrete is cracked, dirty or just needs to look better.

Gainesville Mechanical will also be on site presenting plumbing, heating and air services.

Employee Lainey Buffington said that the company’s intent is to help attendees with any unit or plumbing problems.

During the event, Metro Market Media is partnering with Georgia Mountain Food Bank to provide meals to individuals experiencing food insecurity. Attendees can bring non-perishable food items to donate to the organization. Donations are optional and not required for entry to the home show.

Free tickets can be reserved online.

For more information on the North Georgia Home Show, visit northgeorgiahomeshow.com.