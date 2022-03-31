‘Finding hope and light again:' More than 400 attend nation’s largest Out of Darkness Campus Walk for suicide prevention

Her family, Forsyth Central’s administration, Piatt, local sponsors and community members have helped fundraise and organize the event over the last several months.

“This has been a crazy, crazy journey,” said Chris Woodall, an assistant administrator at Forsyth Central.

When Norris first came to the school's administration with the idea for the walk, Woodall said the goal was to raise $2,500-5,000 and expected maybe 100 participants overall. But the Forsyth community exceeded their expectations.

“The support that we’ve felt from the community, the support that Ali has been given as she’s gone out and spoken to different organizations around the community, has just been incredible,” Woodall said.

He explained this incredible show of support in raising awareness of suicide and mental health also comes at an important “time in our history,” as many more have struggled with stress, anxiety and depression through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is more than just a walk,” Woodall said. “It’s a recognition of this entire movement.”

Before beginning the walk, community member Raquel Cooke took a moment to share her story.

On March 16, 2021, her son Sam, a senior at Forsyth Central at the time, took his own life.

“It’s hard to find words that are piercing enough, bruising enough or catastrophic enough to describe that night for us,” Cooke said. “Our world collapsed, and we fell to the ground with it.”

Sam had been open with his family about his depression, which he struggled with for about 18 months. His parents did all they could to help support him, trying to get help, listen and provide safety for him.

In the end, Cooke said what happened last year completely shocked them.

“It is hard to believe we will ever feel whole again,” Cooke said.

But even though she and her family still struggle with what happened, she said they are, little by little, starting to find hope again.

“We are getting up from where we fell to the ground, and, to our own surprise, we are walking,” Cooke said. “To each one of you here finding hope and light again, I see you, and I will look for hope and light with you.”