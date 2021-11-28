FoCAL Center invites community to performance-packed open house on Dec. 4





The Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center will officially open to the community on Saturday, Dec. 4, with an Open House event jam-packed with community performances and visual art galleries.

Forsyth County Schools is inviting everyone in the community to come out from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for self-guided tours of the brand new facility. From the main theater to the rehearsal rooms, guests will be able to explore it all.

During the tours, community members can also enjoy a host of entertainment offerings from FCS’ fine arts departments. The free event will showcase student performances in band and choral ensembles, visual arts exhibits and more.

A schedule listing where and when guests will be able to find specific performances is available on the FoCAL Center’s website at www.forsyth.k12.ga.us/focal.

“We are so excited to share the FoCAL Center with the community,” Director Dawn Phipps said.

The FoCAL Center is located at 1150 Dahlonega Highway in Cumming behind the Forsyth County Board of Education building.