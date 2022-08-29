Forsyth County business to host 5th annual 9/11 Stadium Climb next month

The owners of VO2 Personal Training are hosting the 5th annual 9/11 Stadium Climb at West Forsyth High School from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11.

The annual stadium climb honors the first responders who died trying to save lives following the 9/11 attacks and also raises money for local first responders who work to help others in Forsyth County.

Troy and Sara Zapp, owners of VO2 Personal Training in Cumming, join participants each year to climb 110 stories on the steps of West Forsyth High School’s stadium for the 343 first responders who died that day 21 years ago.

Tickets for the climb, along with T-shirts, are on sale through the event’s website, 911climb.ticketleap.com/stadiumclimb.

All profits from the event will be donated to the BADGE Fund, an organization through the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office that gives back to first responders in the county “to restore confidence, hope and peace of mind through financial and other support when unforeseen or unwelcome circumstances enter their lives.”

Check-in for the event begins at 8 a.m. at the school at 4155 Drew Road in Cumming.

For more information, send an email to VO2 Personal Training at info@vo2personaltraining.com.