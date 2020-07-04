Forsyth County celebrates Independence Day with annual parade, festivities amid pandemic

Many from Forsyth County and North Georgia came out to downtown Cumming this Fourth of July to celebrate in the city's all-day festivities while others stayed home amid coronavirus worries, missing out on the beloved tradition for the first time in years.

Spectators crowded into downtown Cumming this Independence Day to celebrate, starting at 10 a.m. with the city's 63rd annual Thomas Mashburn Steam Engine Parade. Later in the evening, the city also held its festival, complete with vendors and live music, which then led to the fireworks show starting at 9:30 p.m.

The city did have to change up its plans this year as cases of the novel coronavirus continue to rise in Georgia. While many other cities throughout the state canceled their usual public Fourth of July events, the city of Cumming made the decision to push forward with its traditions. Some small changes included signage at the festival and along the parade route that encouraged social distancing as well as downsizing the annual festival at the fairgrounds.

“It doesn’t really feel much different,” attendee Greg McCain said. “I come every year, and you know it feels like the same old parade we know and love and come back for each year. We might be slowly going deaf from those tractors — or steam engines — but you know, we love it.”