Forsyth County chosen to host the 2022 Georgia BASS Nation Tournament

This fall, upwards of 200 anglers will head to Forsyth County to take part in a state-level championship event showcasing the best in weekend and college anglers Georgia has to offer.
BASSNation, the state fishing organization under Bassmaster, puts on an adult and college state classic every fall. This will be the tournament’s first year fishing Lake Lanier.
“The Georgia BASS Nation is thrilled to be partnered with Forsyth County to host the 2022 Georgia BASS Nation State Classic on Lake Lanier [on] Oct. 7-8 out of Mary Alice Park,” said Tony Beck, president of Georgia BASS Nation.
“In conjunction with this event will be the 2022 Georgia BASS Nation College Qualifier on Oct. 8. Forsyth County is a great area for hosting these events,” Beck said. “Everything from first-class accommodations, great dining, and great facilities for hosting a bass fishing tournament is right at your fingertips. All in proximity to one of the greatest fisheries in the country, Lake Lanier.”
Joni Buford, director of Tourism Development for the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce, worked with tournament officials to bring the business to the community, according to the release.
“We are excited to host this group and introduce them to the incredible sporting opportunities we have here in Forsyth County,” Buford said. “Tournaments like this one create positive economic impacts on our local economy. In addition to participating in the tournament, these anglers will engage with local restaurants, brewery and distillery experiences, retail areas, gas stations, attractions and lodging properties.
During the tournament, Georgia BASS Nation members will compete all year in their respective clubs to qualify for the State Classic where they will vie for one of 20 spots on the Georgia BASS Nation State Team, according to a news release.
The event is the first of three qualifying events which will culminate when anglers from across the country come together for the 2023 B.A.S.S. Nation National Championship to compete for three spots in the Bassmaster Classic.
College teams will be angling for a direct qualifying spot into the 2023 Bassmaster College National Championship where they will also have a chance at qualifying for the Bassmasters Classic, per the release.
To find out more about Georgia BASS Nation, visit www.gabassnationhs.com. To find out more about the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce, visit www.focochamber.org.