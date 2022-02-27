Forsyth County chosen to host the 2022 Georgia BASS Nation Tournament

This fall, upwards of 200 anglers will head to Forsyth County to take part in a state-level championship event showcasing the best in weekend and college anglers Georgia has to offer.



BASSNation, the state fishing organization under Bassmaster, puts on an adult and college state classic every fall. This will be the tournament’s first year fishing Lake Lanier.

“The Georgia BASS Nation is thrilled to be partnered with Forsyth County to host the 2022 Georgia BASS Nation State Classic on Lake Lanier [on] Oct. 7-8 out of Mary Alice Park,” said Tony Beck, president of Georgia BASS Nation.

“In conjunction with this event will be the 2022 Georgia BASS Nation College Qualifier on Oct. 8. Forsyth County is a great area for hosting these events,” Beck said. “Everything from first-class accommodations, great dining, and great facilities for hosting a bass fishing tournament is right at your fingertips. All in proximity to one of the greatest fisheries in the country, Lake Lanier.”

Joni Buford, director of Tourism Development for the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce, worked with tournament officials to bring the business to the community, according to the release.



