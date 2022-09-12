Forsyth County honors heroes lost during 9/11 at 5th annual Stair Climb

Community members from all over Forsyth and surrounding counties climbed the stairs of West Forsyth High School's stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, walking the equivalent of 110 stories in honor of the 412 first responders who died on the same day 21 years ago.

Sara and Troy Zapp, owners of VO2 Personal Training, hosted the fifth annual Stair Climb, welcoming a crowd of more than 200 participants.

“Being from New York and having several firefighters in our family, this event means a lot to us,” Troy said. “This has been a great event that we’ve gotten to do for the last five years now. This has just gotten bigger, and the community support has been so amazing.”

Before starting the event, Troy thanked the crowd for buying a ticket or T-shirt to participate and donating to their chosen nonprofit this year, the B.A.D.G.E. fund.

