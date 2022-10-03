Forsyth County superintendent to be ‘roasted’ to help fund a new school-based health center

Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden A sense of humor coupled with the need to raise funds for a school-based health center in Forsyth County has given way to a fundraising event like no other.

Georgia Highlands Medical Services is hosting the first annual Roast & Toast event, where Dr. Jeff Bearden, Forsyth County Schools Superintendent, will be roasted by colleagues and friends on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

“The idea for the roast came from one of the members of our board of directors,” stated Todd Shifflet, Executive Director of Georgia Highlands. “It seemed like a great opportunity for us to enjoy a time of fellowship and fun while raising funds for this project.”

All money raised from the event will go toward funding a new health center at Cumming Elementary School where students and staff will be able to access medical care directly on campus.

When asked to lend his name to the Roast & Toast event, Bearden did not hesitate.

“Georgia Highlands is a great Partner In Education for Forsyth County Schools,” Bearden said. “They provide outstanding services and care to our students and their families …. Anything I can do to support our families and the Georgia Highlands Team is a win-win. I look forward to the event and being picked on just a little!”

Julie Brennan, Georgia Highlands Medical Center board member and event coordinator, said the event will be the perfect way to raise money and awareness for the center while having a good time.

“The great thing about roasts is that they celebrate camaraderie in a fun, respectful way — and are a form of entertainment,” Brennan said.