Georgians urged to use caution, common sense for Labor Day amid COVID-19

By Beau Evans

Capitol Beat News Service

Georgia officials and public-health experts are urging people to take precautions for COVID-19 during the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend.

State health officials have already spent the past month working to tamp down previous outbreaks of coronavirus cases sparked by holiday weekends over Memorial Day and July Fourth.

In remarks Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp said the state has made progress in curbing COVID-19’s spread over August but that Georgians need to be mindful to wear masks, keep their hands washed and maintain distance from others, especially in situations involving large gatherings.

“I want people to go out and enjoy the holidays,” Kemp said. “But do two things: Number one, think about all our public-health officials and our health-care workers who are going to be laboring on Labor Day. And number two, just be smart about what you’re doing.”