Get outside in the sunshine with some of these local events

Check out some of these local events to get out in the sunshine and warm weather.
Halcyon Farmers Market: Held every Tuesday starting from 4 to 7 p.m., the Halcyon Farmers Market celebrates more than 40 local vendors with a variety of fresh produce, flowers, homemade jams, breads and more.
The free event is held rain or shine in the event lot behind Cherry Street Brewpub and Land of A Thousand Hills. For updates about each week’s list of vendors, visit the Facebook event page here.
Groovin’ on the Green: Grab a spot on the Village Green and enjoy live music from local favorites every Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 6 to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.
Be sure to snag a refreshing beverage or delicious bite from one of Halcyon’s onsite restaurants to enjoy throughout the complimentary concert. Outdoor games will also be available. For more information and for a lineup of artists, visit the Facebook event page here.
Yappy Hour: From 4 to 6 p.m. on the last Tuesday of the month, Halcyon invites furry friends and their owners to Yappy Hour on the Village Green, a doggy meet-up co-hosted by Dogtopia Halcyon and Unexpected Pooch.
Activities vary monthly but often include free doggy swag, treats, adoptable pets from FurKids Animal Rescue and Shelters, and more. After the meet-up, stay and dine at one of Halcyon’s dog-friendly patios, including Cherry Street Brewpub with a special dog menu available. For more information, visit the Facebook event page here.
Farm Animal Yoga: Get your zen on with Farm Animal Yoga on the Green held on Saturdays twice a month. Local yoga instructors will lead participants through an Ashtanga-based Vinyasa class as baby goats and other farm animals from Atlantis Dream Farm roam the Village Green.
Guests are asked to dress comfortably and bring their own mats and water bottles. The classes are appropriate for all levels, ages 10 and older. This event happens twice a month on Saturdays; tickets are $35 per person and pre-registration is required. To purchase tickets, visit the event page here.