Get outside in the sunshine with some of these local events





Groovin’ on the Green: Grab a spot on the Village Green and enjoy live music from local favorites every Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 6 to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

Be sure to snag a refreshing beverage or delicious bite from one of Halcyon’s onsite restaurants to enjoy throughout the complimentary concert. Outdoor games will also be available. For more information and for a lineup of artists, visit the Facebook event page here.





