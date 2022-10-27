Ghosts reappear in Cumming to tell life stories, raise money for organizations in Forsyth

Terrified yet intrigued patrons walked through the Cumming Historic Cemetery, evading the ghosts of those laid to rest there.
For the first time, the Historical Society, AgeWell Forsyth and Forsyth County Senior Services teamed up to present a haunted history tour of the Cumming Historic Cemetery in downtown Cumming.
The tours ran on Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22, and they will continue to run on Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29.
Volunteers told the stories of some of the founding fathers of Forsyth County, dressed in period-appropriate clothing.
Some such ghost-certified guides were Henry Foster, who was a general store merchant and the namesake of the Foster House on Kelly Mill Road, Warren Brannon, whose house became the Brannon Hotel and now hosts the Sawnee Association of the Arts and Alice Kemp Mashburn, who opened the city’s first hospital and is part of the namesake behind Mary Alice Park.
To hear the spooky yet historic tales and get your fright on before Halloween, visit www.forsythco.com/seniors.
Tickets are $15 per (living) person, and proceeds from the tours will benefit the hosting organizations.