Ghosts reappear in Cumming to tell life stories, raise money for organizations in Forsyth

Terrified yet intrigued patrons walked through the Cumming Historic Cemetery, evading the ghosts of those laid to rest there.

For the first time, the Historical Society, AgeWell Forsyth and Forsyth County Senior Services teamed up to present a haunted history tour of the Cumming Historic Cemetery in downtown Cumming.

The tours ran on Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22, and they will continue to run on Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29.

Volunteers told the stories of some of the founding fathers of Forsyth County, dressed in period-appropriate clothing.

Story continues below.