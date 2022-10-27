By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Ghosts reappear in Cumming to tell life stories, raise money for organizations in Forsyth
Forsyth County organizations have come together to host a haunted and historical tour through the Cumming Historic Cemetery, allowing fans of Forsyth to learn more about the county's founding fathers.

Terrified yet intrigued patrons walked through the Cumming Historic Cemetery, evading the ghosts of those laid to rest there.

For the first time, the Historical Society, AgeWell Forsyth and Forsyth County Senior Services teamed up to present a haunted history tour of the Cumming Historic Cemetery in downtown Cumming.

The tours ran on Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22, and they will continue to run on Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29.

Volunteers told the stories of some of the founding fathers of Forsyth County, dressed in period-appropriate clothing.

An apparition of Winnie Heard, whose father George Heard lost his fortune, is rumored to appear wearing a white dress that was supposed to have been her wedding dress.
Alice Kemp Mashburn was a prominent female figure who opened a boarding house and the city of Cumming's first hospital.

Some such ghost-certified guides were Henry Foster, who was a general store merchant and the namesake of the Foster House on Kelly Mill Road, Warren Brannon, whose house became the Brannon Hotel and now hosts the Sawnee Association of the Arts and Alice Kemp Mashburn, who opened the city’s first hospital and is part of the namesake behind Mary Alice Park.

To hear the spooky yet historic tales and get your fright on before Halloween, visit www.forsythco.com/seniors.

Tickets are $15 per (living) person, and proceeds from the tours will benefit the hosting organizations. 

Addie Bailey, along with her sister Ella, were murdered by Ella's husband after he had been drinking too much. The sisters are buried together at the Cumming Historic Cemetery.
Volunteers playing Margaret Virginia Lester and Hiram Parks Bell tell the stories of their lives, marriage and deaths.