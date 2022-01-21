Great Decisions 2022: Experts to lead discussions on global politics at Cumming Library

Interest in global politics has steadily increased over the past few years due to the pandemic and related global supply chain crisis. To help us make sense of it all, experts in a number of geopolitical topics will gather weekly from Jan. 26- March 23 at the Cumming Library to lead Great Decisions, an annual series developed by the Foreign Policy Association and presented locally by Forsyth County Public Library and the University of North Georgia.

“Great Decisions is a national program developed by the FPA to help local communities better understand global politics, government, and foreign issues that affect the United States and its citizens,” said programming manager Cleo Joyce.

“We are fortunate to have experts on these issues at the University of North Georgia who are willing to provide information and direct our patrons to further resources so they can educate themselves about these important topics,” she said. “We always learn something new through discussion between our patrons and the speakers at Great Decisions events.”

Beginning Jan. 26, the series meets at 7 p.m. for nine consecutive Wednesdays at the Cumming Library, 585 Dahlonega Street. Admission to each discussion is free and open to the public. Advance registration is not required.

• The first discussion in this year’s series is “Changing Demographics,” presented by Dr. Rana Gautam, on Wednesday, Jan. 26. The world experienced remarkable demographic changes in the 20th century that continue today and have resulted in far-reaching social, economic, political, and environmental consequences all over the globe. These consequences are creating mounting challenges to development efforts, security, climate, and the environment, as well as the sustainability of human populations.

• On Wednesday, Feb. 2, Dr. Jon Miner will present “Outer Space.” The launch of Sputnik I in October 1957 marked the beginning of the space era and of the space race between the United States and the Soviet Union. In the 21st century, there are many more participants in space, including countries such as India and China, and commercial companies such as SpaceX. How will the United States fare in a crowded outer space?



