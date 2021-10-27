Halloween activities, upcoming events in Forsyth County: Oct. 30-Nov. 5

Time to trick-or-treat this Halloween weekend with some fun and spooky activities happening around Forsyth County.
Creep it real by checking out some Halloween parties, festivals and fundraisers. You'll be sure to find something to help you eat, drink and be scary and make lasting, ghoulish memories with friends and family.
Halloween happenings
Halloween Egg Haunt
Join Count Cottontail and the rest of Warbington Farms for a Halloween Egg haunt. Characters such as Belle, Tinkerbell and Ariel will also be attending the haunt and will be available for adorable photo-ops. Participants are encouraged to come dressed in their cutest or scariest Halloween costume.
Price: $13 plus tax, ages 3 and up
When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30. Egg haunt times are 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Where: Warbington Farms, 5555 Crow Road, Cumming
For more information about this event, click here.
Halloween at Halcyon
Stop by Halcyon for its second annual Trick-or-Treating event. Activities will include trick-or-treating at participating Halcyon businesses, farm animals, photo camper, characters such as Spiderman and Belle and more. There will also be a craft hosted by Board and Brush for an additional fee. All ticket sales will be donated to Bald Ridge Lodge, a non-profit that provides a safe haven for at-risk boys in Forsyth County. Additional donations will also be accepted during the event.
Price: $10 per child
When: Noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30. Trick-or-treat times are at noon and 1:30 p.m.
Where: Halcyon, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta
To register for this event, click here.
Haunted Forest
Visit the Haunted Forest for candy, entertainment, music, face painting and more. Participants are encouraged to come dressed to the event as there will be costume contests throughout.
When: 4-6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30
Where: The Collection at Forsyth, 410 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming
For more information about this event, click here.
Legends Halloween party
Attention all ghouls, ghosts and goblins: Legends Distillery is hosting a 21+ Halloween party filled with live music, food trucks, costume contests and more. Prizes will be awarded for best costumes, and Legends will be serving up drink specials to make this Halloween legendary.
When: 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, Oct. 30
Where: Legends Distillery, 210 Industrial Park Drive, Cumming
For more information about this event, click here.
Other events
Catoberfest
The Feral Cat Program of Georgia is hosting its third annual fall fundraiser, Catoberfest. Stop by for Mutt & Jeff's BBQ, live music, artist and vendor market, photo booth, trick-or-treating and so much more. This year's proceeds will pay for a transport van for rescue efforts, vet visits and adoption events, along with much-needed crates for the FCPGA headquarters.
Price: Admission is free, Barbecue tickets are $15
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30
Where: Fowler Park, 4110 Carolene Way, Cumming
For more information about this event, click here.
Craft and Climb
Does your child love the outdoors? Participants 6 and older can try out the giant oak tree and climbing tower at Sawnee Mountain Preserve and learn how to climb ropes high into the branches. Professional instructors will provide safe instruction for basic tree and rock climbing techniques.
Participants under 6 will be able to make some Halloween-themed crafts such as decorating a candy bag or painting pumpkins.
Price: $5 per Forsyth County resident, $6 per non-resident
When: 1-4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30
Where: Sawnee Mountain Preserve, 4075 Spot Road, Cumming
To register for this event, click here.
Halcyon Hoedown
Grab those cowboy boots and step on down to Halcyon for its first-ever Halcyon Hoedown. Activities for this free event will include country tunes, line dancing with instruction, a mechanical bull, axe throwing, cocktails and so much more. Yeehaw!
When: 7-10 p.m., Friday, Nov. 5
Where: Halcyon, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta
For more information about this event, click here.