Halloween activities, upcoming events in Forsyth County: Oct. 30-Nov. 5

Join Count Cottontail and the rest of Warbington Farms for a Halloween Egg haunt. Characters such as Belle, Tinkerbell and Ariel will also be attending the haunt and will be available for adorable photo-ops. Participants are encouraged to come dressed in their cutest or scariest Halloween costume.

Price: $13 plus tax, ages 3 and up

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30. Egg haunt times are 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Where: Warbington Farms, 5555 Crow Road, Cumming

For more information about this event, click here.