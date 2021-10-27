By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Halloween activities, upcoming events in Forsyth County: Oct. 30-Nov. 5
halloween pumpkins
Photo by David Menidrey, Unsplash.

Time to trick-or-treat this Halloween weekend with some fun and spooky activities happening around Forsyth County. 

Creep it real by checking out some Halloween parties, festivals and fundraisers. You'll be sure to find something to help you eat, drink and be scary and make lasting, ghoulish memories with friends and family. 

Halloween happenings

Halloween Egg Haunt

warbington farms
Photo courtesy of Warbington Farms.

Join Count Cottontail and the rest of Warbington Farms for a Halloween Egg haunt. Characters such as Belle, Tinkerbell and Ariel will also be attending the haunt and will be available for adorable photo-ops. Participants are encouraged to come dressed in their cutest or scariest Halloween costume. 

Price: $13 plus tax, ages 3 and up

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30. Egg haunt times are 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Where: Warbington Farms, 5555 Crow Road, Cumming

For more information about this event, click here

Halloween at Halcyon

Photo courtesy of Halcyon.
Photo courtesy of Halcyon.

Stop by Halcyon for its second annual Trick-or-Treating event. Activities will include trick-or-treating at participating Halcyon businesses, farm animals, photo camper, characters such as Spiderman and Belle and more. There will also be a craft hosted by Board and Brush for an additional fee. All ticket sales will be donated to Bald Ridge Lodge, a non-profit that provides a safe haven for at-risk boys in Forsyth County. Additional donations will also be accepted during the event.

Price: $10 per child

When: Noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30. Trick-or-treat times are at noon and 1:30 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta

To register for this event, click here

Haunted Forest

halloween pumpkins
Photo by Bee Felten-Leidel, Unsplash.

Visit the Haunted Forest for candy, entertainment, music, face painting and more. Participants are encouraged to come dressed to the event as there will be costume contests throughout. 

When: 4-6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30

Where: The Collection at Forsyth, 410 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming

For more information about this event, click here

Legends Halloween party

halloween party
Photo by Jonathan Borba, Unsplash.

Attention all ghouls, ghosts and goblins: Legends Distillery is hosting a 21+ Halloween party filled with live music, food trucks, costume contests and more. Prizes will be awarded for best costumes, and Legends will be serving up drink specials to make this Halloween legendary.

When: 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, Oct. 30

Where: Legends Distillery, 210 Industrial Park Drive, Cumming

For more information about this event, click here

Other events

Catoberfest

Feral Cat Program of Georgia
The Feral Cat Program of Georgia will have its annual Fall Fundraiser, Fun at Fowler, on Oct. 24 at Fowler Park.

The Feral Cat Program of Georgia is hosting its third annual fall fundraiser, Catoberfest. Stop by for Mutt & Jeff's BBQ, live music, artist and vendor market, photo booth, trick-or-treating and so much more. This year's proceeds will pay for a transport van for rescue efforts, vet visits and adoption events, along with much-needed crates for the FCPGA headquarters. 

Price: Admission is free, Barbecue tickets are $15

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30

Where: Fowler Park, 4110 Carolene Way, Cumming

For more information about this event, click here

Craft and Climb

sawnee mountain climbing tower
Sawnee Mountain Preserve climbing tower. Photo courtesy of Forsyth County government.

Does your child love the outdoors? Participants 6 and older can try out the giant oak tree and climbing tower at Sawnee Mountain Preserve and learn how to climb ropes high into the branches. Professional instructors will provide safe instruction for basic tree and rock climbing techniques. 

Participants under 6 will be able to make some Halloween-themed crafts such as decorating a candy bag or painting pumpkins.

Price: $5 per Forsyth County resident, $6 per non-resident

When: 1-4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30

Where: Sawnee Mountain Preserve, 4075 Spot Road, Cumming

To register for this event, click here

Halcyon Hoedown

halcyon hoedown
Photo courtesy of Halcyon.

Grab those cowboy boots and step on down to Halcyon for its first-ever Halcyon Hoedown. Activities for this free event will include country tunes, line dancing with instruction, a mechanical bull, axe throwing, cocktails and so much more. Yeehaw!

When: 7-10 p.m., Friday, Nov. 5

Where: Halcyon, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta

For more information about this event, click here.