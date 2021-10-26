By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Haunted house, Relay for Life festivities continue this weekend at the Cumming Fairgrounds
House of Four Scythes

Relay for Life kicked off festivities on the midway at the Cumming Fairgrounds on Friday, Oct. 22 to honor cancer survivors and caregivers outside the haunted house, House of Four Scythes, with several Thriller Flash Mobs hosted by Vibe Fitness.

Stop by the fairgrounds this weekend to have a great time and make lasting memories with friends and family.

On Friday, Oct. 29, come dressed with your furry friend in your best costumes and strut your stuff from 6-10 p.m.

There is a $5 donation to enter the contest, and all proceeds benefit Bark for Life, part of the American Cancer Society. All contestants will receive a free treat bag upon registration. All pets must be leashed or in carriers, and owners must clean up after them. Contest pet categories include: canine, feline, reptile and exotic.

Thriller Flash Mob
There were almost 100 participants in the Scare Cancer Away Thriller Flash Mob, sponsored by Vibe Fitness with Ally Ponte and Kelly Schur, on Friday, Oct. 22. The participants performed for the patrons in line for the haunted house.


There will also be a Bone Drop, with bones costing $1 each, for a chance to win cash or prizes.

On Saturday, Oct. 30, celebrate Dia de los Muertos with yummy food, games and activities on the midway. 

Carnival of Screams
The midway will be open from 6-10 p.m. and admission is free.

The haunted house, House of Four Scythes will be open from 7 p.m. to midnight on Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30. The house also features the Carnival of Screams clown maze, a terrifyingly fun attraction filled with candy, clowns and, of course, chainsaws.

Tickets for the haunted house and clown maze are $25, and proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. You can order online click here.

Tickets will also be available at the door.