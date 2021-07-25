Helen’s Oktoberfest is back for its 50th anniversary. Here’s what you need to know

Polka dancing, live music and German beer will soon fill Helen’s Festhalle because Oktoberfest is returning for its 50th year.

The festivities were canceled in 2020 to abide by the state’s COVID-19 regulations for live performance venues. With those restrictions now lifted, Renee Green, executive director of the Helen Chamber of Commerce, said the Alpine village is ready to revive the celebration.

“It’s our opportunity to showcase our 50th anniversary again. There’s a lot of reasons to be excited,” Green said. “Our bands get to come back again, and people get to hear authentic music and see people in German clothing.”

The weeks of festivities will kick off Thursday, Sept. 9 and continue on set dates until Sunday, Nov. 7. Green said hand sanitizer will be stationed around the Festhalle and mask-wearing will be optional.

“Whatever is suggested per the governor or CDC by the time this happens is what we’ll follow,” she said.

Green said people can expect the traditional Helen Oktoberfest they know and love with special offerings for the 50-year milestone that have yet to be revealed.

“We do have a few things up our sleeve,” she said.



