Here are the details for Ashebrooke Night of Lights

Residents across the county have been waiting with bated breath for one of Forsyth’s most anticipated Christmas events to be scheduled.

The seventeenth annual Ashebrooke Night of Lights released its one-night-only schedule for 2022 on Facebook, letting residents know the event will start at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18.

Residents of the Ashebrooke subdivision will be putting on another spectacular show this year with thousands of lights strung up on houses throughout the neighborhood.

This year’s recipients of funds, according to the event’s Facebook page, are two Ashebrooke residents: Rita Huls and Leigh Ann Pritz.

Huls is an 8-year-old girl that has undergone surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from her spinal cord and continues to receive treatment for strength and help with scoliosis.

Pritz received a diagnosis of Non Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2017 and has recently started an immunotherapy treatment plan.

Cash donations from spectators at the event will help both families shoulder financial impacts, and many commenters on Facebook have already shared words of encouragement and support for Huls and Pritz.

Ashebrooke Night of Lights is located at the Ashebrooke subdivision, and spectators can punch in 5020 Luke Drive, Cumming into their GPS for easy navigation to the event.

The event will also host a live nativity, Santa Claus, bingo, and offer cider.