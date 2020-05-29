Here are the latest plans for the city of Cumming's July 4 festivities

One of the city of Cumming's most popular events will be going forward with some social distancing guidelines and other changes.

On Friday, city leaders announced that the city will hold its annual Fourth of July festivities, including fireworks and the 63rd annual Thomas-Mashburn Steam Engine Parade.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m., and fireworks will start at 9: 30 p.m.

“We are definitely in the midst of an unprecedented time in American history -- one that has been tragic for so many individuals and families,” Mayor Troy Brumbalow said in a statement. “But throughout our history, Americans have always pulled together to overcome challenges and tragedies, and this one is no different.”

To maintain social distancing, this year's parade will end at the Cumming Fairgrounds but will start from the Forsyth County Tax Commissioner’s Office, located at 1092 Tribble Gap Road, instead of Forsyth Central High School, the usual starting point, “in order to better allow for social distancing guidelines of spectators.”

Due to current social distancing guidelines, individual groups watching the parade should be capped at 25 people and there should be at least six feet of space between each group of spectators, who should “take any other precautions they feel are warranted, such as wearing masks or face coverings, in addition to the traditional earplugs and sunscreen.”

Unlike previous years, activities such as live music, pie- and hot dog-eating contests and a dance contest will not be held and there will be no parking or admission fees at the fairgrounds.

The fairgrounds will open around 4 p.m. with the possibility of some vendors on site,

Parking will be available at city of Cumming and Forsyth County parking decks on Castleberry Road and Mason/School Street, the county administration building, city hall, and at Forsyth Central High, Otwell Middle and Cumming elementary schools.

Any updates or changes to the schedule will be announced on the city and fairgrounds’ websites and social media pages.



