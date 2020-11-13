Here are some of the sights from the 2020 Cumming Veterans Day Ceremony

As local veterans and other members of the community gathered under the Cumming Fairground’s covered arena for a Veterans Day ceremony that looked different than most years, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Henry Thompson made it clear that COVID-19 would not stop the community from celebrating local veterans.



“This is a time to remember men and women who have delivered us our freedoms,” Thompson said. “There are currently over 18 million veterans in the United States. This year, Veterans Day looks a little different than in years past. Covid-19 has made this a different kind of year. We are, however, still recognizing those who serve. Covid-19 is not going to take away Veterans Day from us.”

Thompson served as keynote speaker on Wednesday, Nov. 11 for the city of Cumming’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, which was organized this year by American Legion Post 307 in Cumming.

