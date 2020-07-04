By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Here are some of the sights from the 63rd annual Thomas-Mashburn Steam Engine Parade
Steam Engine
There was a lot of excitement on the Fourth of July as the 63rd Annual Thomas-Mashburn Steam Engine Parade brought steam engine tractors, floats and all kinds of vehicles through downtown Cumming. - photo by Kelly Whitmire

A big crowd came out on Saturday, July 4 as steam engines, tractors, floats and all sorts of vehicles took part in the 63rd annual Thomas-Mashburn Steam Engine Parade in downtown Cumming. 