A big crowd came out on Saturday, July 4 as steam engines, tractors, floats and all sorts of vehicles took part in the 63rd annual Thomas-Mashburn Steam Engine Parade in downtown Cumming.
Here are some of the sights from the 63rd annual Thomas-Mashburn Steam Engine Parade
Latest
-
Forsyth County’s haunted house is getting a reboot this fall
-
What to know about the 63rd annual Thomas-Mashburn Steam Engine Parade
-
How students can learn about health care careers from home this summer
-
Prom’s not canceled - How this music store is giving Forsyth County high school students their milestone