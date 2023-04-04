Here are the details for the library’s upcoming Touch-a-Truck event

The Forsyth County Public Library is inviting families from all over the county to get an up-close look at fire engines, trucks, school buses and more at its second annual Touch-a-Truck event on Friday, April 7, at Fowler Park.
Every year, the event amazes kids and adults alike with the opportunity to explore these large vehicles, learn about the different services and technologies available in Forsyth and meet the people who serve the community.
"Touch-a-Truck was such a great learning experience for my kids,” an attendee at last year’s Touch-a-Truck event told library leaders. “My almost 4-year-old daughter spent the entire afternoon wearing her surgery hat from the mobile clinic and wrapping all her stuffed animals' wounds in gauze. Both of my kids told me all the things they learned about the different trucks and professions on the way home.”
Many agencies and organizations plan to bring various vehicles to the event this year, including the Forsyth County Fire Department, the National Guard, the school system, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Barkfield Animal Hospital and more.
The library system also plans to bring its own vehicle, the Bookmobile, where those interested can check out books or pick up a library card.
“Having our apparatus shown at events like these is always an exciting chance to engage with the community in a way we usually don’t get to,” Fire Chief Barry Head said. “We are delighted to be a part of the library’s efforts to create a meaningful and memorable learning experience for many people.”
The family-friendly event is completely free and will be held at Fowler Park from 1:15 to 3 p.m. on Friday, April 7. For more information, visit the library’s website at www.forsythpl.org.
To volunteer or participate in Touch-a-Truck with a special vehicle, contact Amy Szvetecz at the Post Road Library via email at szvetecza@forsythpl.org.
“This is such a wonderful event,” Szvetecz said. “It’s the library’s honor to bring community helpers across the county together to create a special learning experience for children and families alike.”