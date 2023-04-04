Here are the details for the library’s upcoming Touch-a-Truck event

The Forsyth County Public Library is inviting families from all over the county to get an up-close look at fire engines, trucks, school buses and more at its second annual Touch-a-Truck event on Friday, April 7, at Fowler Park.

Every year, the event amazes kids and adults alike with the opportunity to explore these large vehicles, learn about the different services and technologies available in Forsyth and meet the people who serve the community.

"Touch-a-Truck was such a great learning experience for my kids,” an attendee at last year’s Touch-a-Truck event told library leaders. “My almost 4-year-old daughter spent the entire afternoon wearing her surgery hat from the mobile clinic and wrapping all her stuffed animals' wounds in gauze. Both of my kids told me all the things they learned about the different trucks and professions on the way home.”