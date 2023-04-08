Here are the details for this year’s Aging Well Expo for seniors

Forsyth County Senior Services is hosting its 19th annual Forsyth County Aging Well Expo at the Forsyth Conference Center on Thursday, April 20.
The free expo will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and offer an opportunity for active seniors, their families, friends and caregivers to meet with and learn more about local businesses and service providers in Forsyth County that can help to meet their needs.
There will be more than 70 vendors at the event from senior residential communities, legal services, recreational opportunities, home care and more. Those attending will also be able to take part in free health screenings and giveaways.
The Forsyth Conference Center is located at Lanier Technical College at 3410 Ronald Reagan Blvd. in Cumming. For more information, visit forsythco.com/Departments-Offices/Senior-Services/Expo or call 770-781-2178.