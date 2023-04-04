Here’s how families can celebrate Good Friday at the Cumming City Center this year

Families from all over are invited to celebrate Good Friday this year with music and sunshine at the Cumming City Center’s first-ever Good Friday service and concert.
Hosted by First Baptist Cumming and Muse Cabin, an art and music studio opening this spring at the City Center, the concert at the Lou Sobh Amphitheater on Friday, April 7, at 5:30 p.m. will feature more than 100 musicians and vocalists from the church’s worship teams along with six-time Dove and Grammy-winning recording artist Laura Story.
Pastor Levi Skipper will also serve as a guest speaker at the free event open to anyone in the community.
Muse Cabin Co-Owner Susan Barton said she and her family have been members of First Baptist for many years, and she works with connect teams there that reach out to and partner with others in the community.
“I’m always keeping my eyes open for opportunities to have community and to serve our town,” Barton said. “My sons have grown up here, and we love our town. It’s been a long time since we’ve had something that’s big for Good Friday. We all have special Easter services, but it seems like a special time to reach out and give back to the community as well.”
Barton is encouraging residents coming out to the concert to bring blankets, lawn chairs and an appetite as Los Rios Mexican Restaurant and other food trucks will be serving dinner at the amphitheater.
In case of rain or inclement weather, the event will be moved to behind the City Center to First Baptist Church Cumming. If the event is moved, there will be an update on the church’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/FirstBaptistCumming.
“We are very excited,” Barton said. “It’s very special for our community to have things right here in the heart of town …. It’s a first for us to have special events like this and not leave home.”
For more information about the event, visit www.easteratfbc.com.