Here’s how families can celebrate Good Friday at the Cumming City Center this year

Families from all over are invited to celebrate Good Friday this year with music and sunshine at the Cumming City Center’s first-ever Good Friday service and concert.

Hosted by First Baptist Cumming and Muse Cabin, an art and music studio opening this spring at the City Center, the concert at the Lou Sobh Amphitheater on Friday, April 7, at 5:30 p.m. will feature more than 100 musicians and vocalists from the church’s worship teams along with six-time Dove and Grammy-winning recording artist Laura Story.

Pastor Levi Skipper will also serve as a guest speaker at the free event open to anyone in the community.