Here’s how Forsyth County celebrated cancer survivors

On Friday, April 14, under a sky that threatened rain, a crowd of cancer survivors and those who support them came together at the Cumming City Center to walk and celebrate life.

The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life Forsyth County was hosted in partnership with Northside Hospital Cancer Institute. This is the first Relay for Life event in Forsyth County since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event historically has been held at the Cumming Fairgrounds, but this year it took place for the first time at City Center.