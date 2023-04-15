Here’s how Forsyth County celebrated cancer survivors

On Friday, April 14, under a sky that threatened rain, a crowd of cancer survivors and those who support them came together at the Cumming City Center to walk and celebrate life.
The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life Forsyth County was hosted in partnership with Northside Hospital Cancer Institute. This is the first Relay for Life event in Forsyth County since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event historically has been held at the Cumming Fairgrounds, but this year it took place for the first time at City Center.
The relay kicked off with a celebratory lap of cancer survivors who were then joined by family and friends who have acted as caregivers for people who have fought against the disease.
"While each of us has a unique reason for being here, we all have something in common,” said Pavica Brajinovic, the senior development manager for the American Cancer Society. “We are all here to bring an end to cancer. We all want to make a difference. We are gathered as a community so that those who are facing cancer will be supported. So that those who have lost their battle will not be forgotten."
As the sun went down, relay teams lit special luminaria bags to line the path. Each luminaria bag was dedicated in honor or in memory of loved ones who have struggled with or died from cancer.
There was food available throughout the entire event, and there were music performances by two local bands, Beyond and Eclipse.