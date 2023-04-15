By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Here’s how Forsyth County celebrated cancer survivors
Relay for Life returns post-COVID at new location
The Relay for Life event at Cumming City Center on April 14, 2023 began with a relay lap to celebrate cancer survivors. - photo by Daniel Dotson

On Friday, April 14, under a sky that threatened rain, a crowd of cancer survivors and those who support them came together at the Cumming City Center to walk and celebrate life.

The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life Forsyth County was hosted in partnership with Northside Hospital Cancer Institute. This is the first Relay for Life event in Forsyth County since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event historically has been held at the Cumming Fairgrounds, but this year it took place for the first time at City Center. 

The annual Relay for Life took place on Friday, April 14 for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The event moved from the Cumming Fairgrounds to the Cumming City Center. - photo by Daniel Dotson

The relay kicked off with a celebratory lap of cancer survivors who were then joined by family and friends who have acted as caregivers for people who have fought against the disease.

"While each of us has a unique reason for being here, we all have something in common,” said Pavica Brajinovic, the senior development manager for the American Cancer Society. “We are all here to bring an end to cancer. We all want to make a difference. We are gathered as a community so that those who are facing cancer will be supported. So that those who have lost their battle will not be forgotten."

As the sun went down, relay teams lit special luminaria bags to line the path. Each luminaria bag was dedicated in honor or in memory of loved ones who have struggled with or died from cancer.

There was food available throughout the entire event, and there were music performances by two local bands, Beyond and Eclipse.