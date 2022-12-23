Here’s how Forsyth County residents can recycle Christmas trees

While they probably won’t help you get rid of wrapping paper and unwanted gifts, Keep Forsyth County Beautiful is offering residents a way to recycle their natural Christmas trees.
From Monday, Dec. 26 through Saturday, Jan. 28, KFCB is hosting the annual “Bring One for the Chipper,” where residents can bring their trees to several local recycling centers to be mulched.
“Forsyth County has recycled well over a 100,000 Christmas trees since the county began participating in the ‘Bring One for the Chipper’ program in 1994,” said Forsyth County Environmental Program Manager Tammy Wright said in a release. “All of the Christmas trees brought to us for recycling have either been placed in the lake as fish habitat or chipped into reusable mulch. We look forward to keeping trees out of landfills every year.”
Wood chips from the trees will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to residents at Coal Mountain Park, 3560 Settingdown Road. Residents are responsible for loading and hauling their own chips.
Trees can be brought to:
Home Depot - 1000 Market Place Blvd. and 2635 Peachtree Parkway, Jan. 7, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Vickery Creek Elementary School - 6280 Post Road, Monday, Dec. 26 to Saturday, Jan. 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tolbert Street Recycling Convenience Center - 351 Tolbert St., Tuesday, Dec. 27 through Saturday, Jan. 28 (closed on Sundays), from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Old Atlanta Recycling Convenience Center - 3678 Old Atlanta Road, Tuesday, Dec. 27 through Saturday, Jan. 28 (closed on Sundays), from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Coal Mountain Recycling Convenience Center - 3560 Settingdown Road, Tuesday, Dec. 27 through Saturday, Jan. 28 (closed on Sundays), from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The county’s recycling centers will close at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 through Tuesday, Jan. 3 for the new year and will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
For more information on KFCB, go to keepforsythcountybeautiful.org or call KFCB at (770) 205-4573.