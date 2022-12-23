Here’s how Forsyth County residents can recycle Christmas trees

While they probably won’t help you get rid of wrapping paper and unwanted gifts, Keep Forsyth County Beautiful is offering residents a way to recycle their natural Christmas trees.

From Monday, Dec. 26 through Saturday, Jan. 28, KFCB is hosting the annual “Bring One for the Chipper,” where residents can bring their trees to several local recycling centers to be mulched.

“Forsyth County has recycled well over a 100,000 Christmas trees since the county began participating in the ‘Bring One for the Chipper’ program in 1994,” said Forsyth County Environmental Program Manager Tammy Wright said in a release. “All of the Christmas trees brought to us for recycling have either been placed in the lake as fish habitat or chipped into reusable mulch. We look forward to keeping trees out of landfills every year.”



