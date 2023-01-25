Here’s how local couples can get married for free on Valentine’s Day

The Forsyth County Probate Court may have a solution for couples looking for an affordable wedding and easy-to-remember date.

In a news release, officials with the probate court announced they will offer free wedding ceremonies for Forsyth County couples on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, Feb. 14.

“Being able to be a part of a couple’s big day is an honor and we are excited to offer ceremonies free to residents,” Probate Court Judge Daisy Weeks-Marisko said in the release. “What better way to celebrate love than weddings on Valentine’s Day?”