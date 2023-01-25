Here’s how local couples can get married for free on Valentine’s Day

The Forsyth County Probate Court may have a solution for couples looking for an affordable wedding and easy-to-remember date.
In a news release, officials with the probate court announced they will offer free wedding ceremonies for Forsyth County couples on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, Feb. 14.
“Being able to be a part of a couple’s big day is an honor and we are excited to offer ceremonies free to residents,” Probate Court Judge Daisy Weeks-Marisko said in the release. “What better way to celebrate love than weddings on Valentine’s Day?”
The court will host “a basic civil ceremony” for couples between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, though couples will need to apply for a marriage license before the holiday and bring the license and valid photo ID at their appointment time.
Couples are encouraged to bring friends, family and guests to celebrate the ceremonies.
To request a ceremony time, email ProbateHearing@forsythco.com. For more information, including on marriage licenses, go to forsythco.com/Departments-Offices/Probate-Court.