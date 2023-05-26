Here’s how local veterans were honored in Cumming for Memorial Day

Before the start of the Memorial Day weekend, veterans, family members and local officials gathered to celebrate local veterans and those who lost their lives while serving.
The city of Cumming’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony was held on Friday, May 26 at the Veterans War Memorial, 301 Veterans Memorial Boulevard. Veterans were celebrated with a rifle salute, a white dove release, patriotic songs and three new additions to the Avenue of Flags, which are dedicated to local veterans by family and friends.
“These men and women suffered all, sacrificed all, dared all and died for the cause,” said retired Col. Dennis Brown, of the Georgia National Guard and U.S. Army and a former Forsyth County Commissioner. “This is why Memorial Day is so important. Today we will honor the more than one million men and women who lost their lives defending America from the revolution to the Global War on Terrorism, with a special emphasis on those from Forsyth County.”
This year’s additions to the Avenue of Flags were dedicated in memory of: Len Morris Campbell, Jr., U.S. Army; Patricia Ruth Edwards, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary; and a flag jointly representing veterans David J. Watson, Sr., U.S. Army, Paula A. Scholfield, U.S. Coast Guard, and Michael J. Kotler, U.S. Navy.
The ceremony’s keynote speaker was Georgia Army National Guard Capt. Leland Jones, who serves as the chaplain recruiter. He spoke not only on the importance of honoring fallen military personnel but also, even for those not in the military, to serve others however they can each day.
“We’re grateful for those who paid the ultimate price, but the lesson learned by them is to make the most of every minute that you have, knowing that these minutes one day will come to an end,” Jones said. “For few of the millions of military personnel – Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard – who stepped on those yellow footprints, whether it was basic [training] or boot camp, thought that they were going to pay the ultimate price, and yet, as I said earlier, they did it.”
Completed and dedicated in 1992, the Veterans War Memorial has long been the site of the city’s celebrations on Memorial Day and Veterans Day, but Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow said that will soon change.
“Today, it is my great honor to announce that the Cumming City Center will soon be the site of a new veterans memorial that will be situated around the pond at the amphitheater,” Brumbalow said. “It’s going to be gorgeous. The events will be held there in the future. The flags will be set up throughout the City Center's boardwalks.
“It’s going to be really nice. It will be a lot more intimate setting, we won’t be hearing cars go down the road, so we are really looking forward to that starting this Veterans Day in the fall.”