Here’s how local veterans were honored in Cumming for Memorial Day

Before the start of the Memorial Day weekend, veterans, family members and local officials gathered to celebrate local veterans and those who lost their lives while serving.

The city of Cumming’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony was held on Friday, May 26 at the Veterans War Memorial, 301 Veterans Memorial Boulevard. Veterans were celebrated with a rifle salute, a white dove release, patriotic songs and three new additions to the Avenue of Flags, which are dedicated to local veterans by family and friends.

“These men and women suffered all, sacrificed all, dared all and died for the cause,” said retired Col. Dennis Brown, of the Georgia National Guard and U.S. Army and a former Forsyth County Commissioner. “This is why Memorial Day is so important. Today we will honor the more than one million men and women who lost their lives defending America from the revolution to the Global War on Terrorism, with a special emphasis on those from Forsyth County.”