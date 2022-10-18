Here’s the details for the City Center’s Fall Fun Day

What: Fall Fun Day
When: Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Cumming City Center, 423 Canton Road in Cumming
For more information about this event, visit www.cityofcumming.net
Cumming City Center will host its first seasonal pop-up market to celebrate all things fall.
On Saturday, Oct. 22, participants will be able to shop through a plethora of curated vendors and local makers, listen to live music from Muse Cabin, decorate cupcakes and watch an old-fashioned pie-eating contest.
In the evening, friends and families can grab some candy during the Forsyth County Fire Department’s Trunk or Treat Safety Event and watch as lanterns line the pond during the American Cancer Society’s Illuminating Life Lantern Parade.
The Cumming Farmers Market will be from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, the fall market will open at 10 a.m. and continue until 6 p.m. Both trunk or treating and the lantern parade will start at 6 p.m.
The Cumming City Center is located at 423 Canton Road in Cumming.