Here’s the details for this year’s Christmas parade

The most wonderful time of the year in Cumming is almost upon us, celebrating its fifth year of holiday cheer.
Join hundreds of Forsyth County residents, friends and family members to kick off the holidays at the City of Cumming Christmas Festival starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
As spectators dot the streets to watch holiday floats travel from Forsyth Central High School to the Cumming Fairgrounds, be sure to wait for a wink and a wave from Santa.
Following the parade at 6 p.m., head down to the Cumming Fairgrounds for pictures with Santa, music, food, s’mores, local vendors and hayrides through the Christmas lights on site.
A Christmas tree lighting ceremony will end the evening.
For more information about this free event, go to the Cumming Fairgrounds’ Facebook page and click on ‘Events.’