Here’s where to celebrate Mother’s Day in Forsyth County this weekend

Still looking to find the perfect way to give someone special an amazing time on Mother’s Day this Sunday?
Several organizations and restaurants are hosting events in Forsyth County this year to help give local moms and their families a way to celebrate the day.
Cumming Arts Center
The Cumming Arts Center is hosting Mother’s Day Teas this year, inviting families to come by for a drink and a walk through their handmade Christening Gown Exhibit by Susan Wasmer.
Teas will be served from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, May 13; Sunday, May 14; and Sunday, May 21. Reservations for the event can be made online at www.sawneeart.org.
The event is also in coordination with the center’s new art show, “Let the Sunshine In,” which is now open through June 24. The center’s artisan gift shop is also open to the public every Thursday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
The Cumming Arts Center is located at 111 Pilgrim Mill Road.
Casa Nuova
Families can leave Mother’s Day dinner to Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant this year as the well-known local eatery has reservations open for Sunday, May 14, from 1-9 p.m.
The restaurant is offering 20% off online gift card purchases in advance on Wednesday, May 10, to help families get ready and save for their special night out with mom. Those interested can visit www.casanuova.mobilebytes.com and use code: Mama23 to receive the discount.
But for those looking to spend the day with family and friends at home, Casa Nuova is also selling their now famous take and bakes of lasagna, chicken francese, chicken piccata, eggplant parmigiana along with house salad, garlic bread and sangria.
Half trays are $75 and can feed 4-6 people, and full trays are $150 and feed 8-12. These are available for pickup on Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13, before 6 p.m.
Guests can call the restaurant at 770-475-9100 to place an order.
Tam’s School Street Playhouse
Tam’s School Street Playhouse could be the perfect date with mom this weekend as Tam’s Backstage is open for dinner alongside a production of “Funny Money” taking place on the neighboring local stage.
Written by Ray Cooney, “Funny Money” is a comedy production featuring local talent and portraying the story of one mild-mannered CPA’s run-in with a briefcase full of cash.
Tickets to the show are $20 to $25, and performances are every Friday and Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.
For those who might not want a full dinner at Tam’s Backstage before or after the show, the restaurant is now offering a VIP room to playhouse patrons for a small additional fee where guests can enjoy hors d'oeuvres and non-alcoholic beverages an hour before the start of each performance.
Tickets to the show and the VIP Room can be purchased online at www.schoolstreetplayhouse.com or by calling the School Street Playhouse Office at 770-781-9178. The playhouse is located at 101 School Street near the Cumming Square.
Canvas Christian Church
Canvas Christian Church is treating local moms this year to free family photos.
Located at 3560 Browns Bridge Rd. in Cumming, the church stated that its photographer will be on site on Sunday, May 14, from 9:00-9:30 a.m., from 10:30-11:00 a.m. and then from 12:00-12:30 p.m.
Pure Barre
Pure Barre, a physical fitness program, is hosting a Mother’s Day pop up class at The Collection Sunday morning to celebrate and get the day started with exercise.
The event will feature free Mommy & Me classes where mothers can bring their kids, partners and friends to try out a fitness class along with an apparel pop-up shop, fitness giveaways, a photo booth, champagne, sweet treats and flowers for mom.
Classes will be held at 8:30 a.m. on the green and at 10:30 a.m. in the Pure Barre studio at The Collection. It is located at 410 Peachtree Parkway in Cumming.
Desana Middle School
The Telangana American Telugu Association is throwing a Mother’s Day Celebration on Sunday at Desana Middle School from 4-10 p.m.
The free event will include fun activities for the whole family, a fashion show, dancing, pop-up shops and live performances.
Desana Middle School is located at 625 James Road.