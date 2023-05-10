Here’s where to celebrate Mother’s Day in Forsyth County this weekend

Cumming Arts Center

The Cumming Arts Center is hosting Mother’s Day Teas this year, inviting families to come by for a drink and a walk through their handmade Christening Gown Exhibit by Susan Wasmer.

Teas will be served from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, May 13; Sunday, May 14; and Sunday, May 21. Reservations for the event can be made online at www.sawneeart.org.

The event is also in coordination with the center’s new art show, “Let the Sunshine In,” which is now open through June 24. The center’s artisan gift shop is also open to the public every Thursday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Cumming Arts Center is located at 111 Pilgrim Mill Road.