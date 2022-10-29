A holiday to remember: 31st annual Buck Jones Memorial Toy Run to raise donations for local children in need

Buck Jones started his first toy run in Forsyth, Dawson and Lumpkin counties 31 years ago, bringing together about six other bikers to drive to local charities to donate toys and gift cards for children in need for the holidays.

And as the toy run continued over the years, hundreds started to participate, riding in the cold with the former Cumming Police Chief each November to make sure kids in the community got the Christmas they deserved.

Don Parkinson, Jones’ longtime friend and former owner of Biker’s Dream, remembers one year when Jones used leftover donated funds to help a family in Cumming who had been struggling for the last six months because the father couldn’t work while healing his broken leg.

“Buck grabbed the guy …. and said, ‘Okay, come on,’” Parkinson said. “He took him and they paid the electric payment, they made the rent payment. He ensured that money went where it needed to be.”

Jones also made sure the kids had toys to open and a meal to eat come Christmas day.

“That is kind of the essence of what the whole Buck Jones Toy Run had been,” Parkinson said.

When Jones died 12 years ago, Parkinson took over the event to continue that spirit of giving and Jones’ legacy in the community, renaming the event the Buck Jones Memorial Toy Run.

Parkinson said the event has had its ups and downs since then, but in the past year, he and his team have made strides to grow the Buck Jones Charity Foundation and involve the community in fundraising year-round to make the 31st annual toy run on Sunday, Nov. 20, the best yet.

