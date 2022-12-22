How the community came together to celebrate Hanukkah at Halcyon this year

A large crowd came together at Halcyon on Tuesday, Dec. 20, holding up lit candles to celebrate the third night of Hanukkah.

Rabbi Levi Mentz, with Congregation Beth Israel and Chabad of Forsyth County, kicked off the night by welcoming the crowd to the third annual Hanukkah at Halcyon celebration in front of a 9-foot-tall menorah on the center green.

Thanks to community support and business sponsors, Mentz said Hanukkah is being celebrated throughout north Georgia this year like never before with 15 similar menorahs on display in other parts of Forsyth, Dawson and Lumpkin counties.

This also includes the Forsyth County Administration Building where the Board of Commissioners recently encouraged the celebration of Hanukkah.