How FCN, local businesses came together to make a ‘Healthy Forsyth’

The Forsyth County News, local health care providers and the members of the community recently gathered at an event focused on keeping Forsyth County healthy.

On Thursday, March 16, FCN hosted Healthy Forsyth at the Forsyth Conference Center at Lanier Technical College, where representatives from two dozen local healthcare businesses set up booths to meet with members of the community and other business leaders.

“We are pleased to host the Healthy Forsyth Expo,” Tim Anderson, FCN advertising sales manager, said on Thursday. “This is a great opportunity for the Forsyth Community to meet and interact with many healthcare and fitness providers in the area.”

Along with having a chance to meet potential clients, business officials said the event was a great way to network with other businesses.

“We always love talking to people and meeting new people,” said Ally Ponte with Vibe Fitness Studio. “We’ve met a lot of new friends today, and we’ve connected with some great businesses that are interested in getting our program into what they’re doing.”