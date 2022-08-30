How to get free tickets to this year's House of Four Scythes Haunted Attraction

Anyone up for a scavenger hunt?



Volunteers of the House of Four Scythes Haunted Attraction will be hiding envelopes with tickets to this year's haunted house around Forsyth County for the next month.



The scavenger hunt begins Thursday, Sept. 1 and will run until Wednesday, Oct. 5. Each envelope has a voucher for two free tickets to the attraction. Volunteers will post pictures of the hidden ticket locations on Facebook and Instagram.

Winners must post a photo with the winning tickets on Facebook and Instagram and tag Four Scythes Haunt. Contestants can only win once during the contest, and tickets will be valid any night of the attraction until Sunday, Oct. 29.

Benefitting the American Cancer Society, the House of Four Scythes Haunted House will be open for 15 nights this fall.



