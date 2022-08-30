How to get free tickets to this year's House of Four Scythes Haunted Attraction

Anyone up for a scavenger hunt?
Volunteers of the House of Four Scythes Haunted Attraction will be hiding envelopes with tickets to this year's haunted house around Forsyth County for the next month.
The scavenger hunt begins Thursday, Sept. 1 and will run until Wednesday, Oct. 5. Each envelope has a voucher for two free tickets to the attraction. Volunteers will post pictures of the hidden ticket locations on Facebook and Instagram.
Winners must post a photo with the winning tickets on Facebook and Instagram and tag Four Scythes Haunt. Contestants can only win once during the contest, and tickets will be valid any night of the attraction until Sunday, Oct. 29.
Benefitting the American Cancer Society, the House of Four Scythes Haunted House will be open for 15 nights this fall.
The attraction will be open for all 11 nights of the Cumming Country Fair & Festival, Oct. 6-16. Hours are 7-10 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 7 p.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday; 6-9 p.m., Sunday.
The haunted house will also be open from 7 p.m. to midnight, Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 28-29, and will feature the American Cancer Society’s midway and festival which will include vendors, food trucks, music and more.
The haunted house will be at the Cumming Fairgrounds, 235 Castleberry Rd., Cumming, GA 30040.
For more information, visit www.fourscytheshaunt.com. You can also find them on Facebook at Four Scythes Haunted Attraction or Instagram at Four Scythes Haunted House for all the updates on the Haunted House.