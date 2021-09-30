How to participate in Trunk or Treat Safety Event

Local families are invited to a family-friendly Trunk or Treat Safety Event from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Cumming Fairgrounds' main parking lot.

“Trunk or Treat is a fun event and is also an opportunity to share important safety information surrounding Halloween activities,” said Fire Chief Barry Head.

“The fire department looks forward to Trunk or Treat every year and takes a great deal of pride in the safety education that is provided to the community.”

The purpose of the event is for children to have fun while learning about Halloween safety including costume safety, pedestrian safety, stranger danger, stop-drop-roll demonstrations and more.

Children are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes to Trunk or Treat. Admission is one bag of unopened candy per family.

While safety remains the focus of the event, the Forsyth County Fire Department is also inviting local businesses and nonprofit organizations to participate.

Those interested in taking part must apply by Friday, Oct. 15.

There are two ways to participate – by trunk, where candy is handed out to children from the decorated trunk of a vehicle, or by having a booth, where a free interactive activity or giveaway is available for children in attendance.

For more information about participating with a vehicle trunk or booth, click here.

Those interested in participating can also contact Fire Prevention Training Officer Erin Long at (770) 205-4688 or by email at enlong@forsythco.com.

The Cumming Fairgrounds' main parking lot is at 260 Castleberry Road, which is located on the east side of Castleberry Road.