How you can celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Forsyth County Public Library celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with the following free programs through the end of October:
Bilingual Storytime for All Ages
Hora de Cuentos Bilingües
When: 6:30-7:15 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 7
Where: Cumming Library, 585 Dahlonega Street
Join the library for English and Spanish stories, songs and activities. This story time is perfect for anyone who is new to the Spanish language, as well as those who are native speakers. No registration is required.
For more information, click here.
The Cuisine of Mexico: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage
When: 3-4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 10
Where: Post Road Library, 5010 Post Road
Local Hispanic-owned business Tacos & Tequilas will talk about Mexican holiday foods, typical meals in regions of Mexico, and food staples found in a Mexican kitchen.
A tasting buffet will be included as part of the presentation. This program will be in English and Spanish. Seating is limited. Adults only. Registration is required.
For more information, click here.
Adult MakerDay: Sugar Skull Canvas Art
When: 2-4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 24
Where: Post Road Library, 5010 Post Road
Arts and crafts are essential to cultural expression.
MakerDay participants will be given a brief introduction to Mexican El Día de los Muertos (The Day of the Dead) traditions and the cultural significance of the sugar skull design.
Participants will paint their sugar skull design on canvas.
No crafting skills are needed. This is an adults-only program and registration is required.
For more information, click here.
Identity with Dr. Ary Malaver: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage
When: 7-8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27
Where: Cumming Library, 585 Dahlonega Street
Dr. Ary Malaver, a professor of Spanish & Portuguese at UNG, will talk about how cultural awareness, identity, and creativity can influence how we perceive differences.
Dr. Malaver’s short story collection, Incidentes, will be available for sale. This is a bilingual program in English and Spanish.
¿Qué hacemos con la diferencia? Usando la noción de la diferencia, el Doctor Malaver hablará sobre conciencia cultural, identidad y creatividad.
For more information, click here.
Stories for the Day of the Dead with Barry Stewart Mann
When: 6:30-7:15 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 28
Where: Cumming Library, 585 Dahlonega Street
Join us for a celebration of Latin American culture just in time for El Día de los Muertos (The Day of the Dead). Storyteller Barry Stewart Mann will present stories from Latin America in English and Spanish. There will be props and puppets and plenty of opportunities for audience participation.
This program is for all ages and speakers of every language. No registration is required.
For more information, click here.
For more information about any of these programs or other fantastic, free resources available at Forsyth County Public Library, visit www.forsythpl.org.