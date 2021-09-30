How you can celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Forsyth County Public Library celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with the following free programs through the end of October:



Bilingual Storytime for All Ages

Hora de Cuentos Bilingües

When: 6:30-7:15 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 7

Where: Cumming Library, 585 Dahlonega Street

Join the library for English and Spanish stories, songs and activities. This story time is perfect for anyone who is new to the Spanish language, as well as those who are native speakers. No registration is required.

For more information, click here.





The Cuisine of Mexico: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage

When: 3-4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 10

Where: Post Road Library, 5010 Post Road

Local Hispanic-owned business Tacos & Tequilas will talk about Mexican holiday foods, typical meals in regions of Mexico, and food staples found in a Mexican kitchen.

A tasting buffet will be included as part of the presentation. This program will be in English and Spanish. Seating is limited. Adults only. Registration is required.

For more information, click here.





Adult MakerDay: Sugar Skull Canvas Art

When: 2-4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 24

Where: Post Road Library, 5010 Post Road

Arts and crafts are essential to cultural expression.

MakerDay participants will be given a brief introduction to Mexican El Día de los Muertos (The Day of the Dead) traditions and the cultural significance of the sugar skull design.

Participants will paint their sugar skull design on canvas.

No crafting skills are needed. This is an adults-only program and registration is required.

For more information, click here.



