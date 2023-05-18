How you can celebrate Memorial Day at this annual event

The public will soon be able to pay tribute to the men and women who have died in service to the U.S. military.

The City of Cumming’s 2023 Memorial Day Ceremony will be held on Friday, May 26, at 11 a.m. at the Veterans War Memorial, located at 301 Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

There will be several speakers at the ceremony, including Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow, former Forsyth County Commissioner and retired National Guard and Army Colonel Dennis Brown, and Georgia Army National Guard Chaplain Leland Jones.