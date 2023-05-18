How you can celebrate Memorial Day at this annual event

The public will soon be able to pay tribute to the men and women who have died in service to the U.S. military.
The City of Cumming’s 2023 Memorial Day Ceremony will be held on Friday, May 26, at 11 a.m. at the Veterans War Memorial, located at 301 Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
There will be several speakers at the ceremony, including Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow, former Forsyth County Commissioner and retired National Guard and Army Colonel Dennis Brown, and Georgia Army National Guard Chaplain Leland Jones.
The event will include special flag dedications to the Avenue of Flags and a ceremonial white dove release.
The Avenue of Flags is a tradition that started in 1995. Each Memorial Day, American flags line Veterans Memorial Boulevard to honor deceased veterans who have earned the privilege of receiving military funeral honors.
Each flag has been donated by the family members of a deceased veteran. Three new flags will be dedicated to the Avenue of Flags this year.
The Memorial Day Ceremony will conclude with the release of a white dove to honor and remember fallen American soldiers.
“It is our hope that as you enjoy the beauty of the release and flight of doves, you will take a moment to reflect on those who gave their lives to serve and to protect our peace and liberty,” Nancy Kay Duncan of Georgia Doves, in Woodstock, said in a release. “Their spirit lives on and has a home in our heart.”