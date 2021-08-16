How you can help celebrate the first anniversary of Halcyon's Fairy Village

When Dan O’Hara downsized and moved to an apartment at Halcyon a few years ago, he thought he wouldn’t get the chance to play in a big yard again. That all changed when he found a “perfectly green grotto” off of the Big Creek Greenway near Halcyon that was “just asking to become a fairy village.”



Now, a year later, Halcyon is celebrating the Fairy Village’s first anniversary from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21.

“During the first year of the village, Dan’s small act of kindness has evolved to make a big impact,” representatives of Halcyon said. “Locals continue to discover it and add their own touch to the village, with a ‘Gnome Depot’ offering free supplies to make little creations to leave behind.”



