How you can help celebrate the first anniversary of Halcyon's Fairy Village

When Dan O’Hara downsized and moved to an apartment at Halcyon a few years ago, he thought he wouldn’t get the chance to play in a big yard again. That all changed when he found a “perfectly green grotto” off of the Big Creek Greenway near Halcyon that was “just asking to become a fairy village.”
Now, a year later, Halcyon is celebrating the Fairy Village’s first anniversary from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21.
“During the first year of the village, Dan’s small act of kindness has evolved to make a big impact,” representatives of Halcyon said. “Locals continue to discover it and add their own touch to the village, with a ‘Gnome Depot’ offering free supplies to make little creations to leave behind.”
Halcyon will be celebrating its one-year anniversary of the Fairy Village with a meet-and-greet with popular fairies such as Tinkerbell and Iridessa, a petting zoo with animals from the North Georgia Zoo, face painting, live music from Bach to Rock and more.
After activities, families will be guided by “the chalk fairies” with sweet drawings leading the way down the Big Creek Greenway to the village.
Tickets to this event are $10 per child, with free participation for accompanying adults. All ticket proceeds will benefit Family Promise of Forsyth County, an organization that serves local families experiencing homelessness.
For more information about this event or to purchase a ticket, visit https://bit.ly/3xLszVX.
Halcyon is at 6535 Halcyon Way in Alpharetta.
To learn more about Family Promise of Forsyth County, visit www.fpforsyth.org.