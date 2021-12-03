How you can participate in virtual run ‘Tour de Forsyth’

Forsyth County Parks Foundation and Totally Running invite community members, friends, and families of Forsyth County to join the Parks Foundation for a virtual run from Jan. 1, until April 23, culminating with the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce’s Boulder Dash.

Tour de Forsyth, sponsored by Totally Running and the Forsyth County Parks Foundation, is a virtual run where, on your own time, walk, jog, run, or bike on any of the 18 different Forsyth County parks with trails.

Your goal is to reach 50 total miles in 16 weeks. You may record your progress online at your own convenience. The entry fee is $45, and all proceeds go to fund FCPF’s scholarship program for local children. Tour de Forsyth participants will receive a T-shirt and a $5 discount code on the entry fee for the 2022 Boulder Dash.



