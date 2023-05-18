How you can play in a putting tournament at Cumming City Center

A national putting tournament will be held at Cumming City Center this weekend.
The National Putting Tour and Tin Cup Grill will host the Tin Cup Grill Putting Shootout on Sunday, May 21, at 4 p.m., on the golf course located at Cumming City Center.
During the event, competitors will play through Tin Cup’s 18-hole course two times in stroke play format.
The event will be broken up into several divisions including beginner, senior, women, amateur, and professional. Cash prizes will be awarded to winners in each division.
Scott and Cindy Echols, the husband-wife duo behind Tin Cup Grill, said in a release they are “thrilled” to host the tournament as part of the National Putting Tour.
Many professional players are committed to play in the event, including Brock Gillespie, Bryan Akers, and Jon Paschetto.
There will be a $10 green fee. Registration fees vary depending on division.
Registration on site will begin at 3 p.m. Additional information and early registration can be found by visiting the National Putting Tour website at https://nationalputtingtour.com/tin-cup-grill-putting-shootout-event-details/.