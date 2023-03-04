Hundreds come out to soak up the sun at the Cumming City Center’s first-ever wine festival

Hundreds crowded the Lou Sobh Amphitheater Saturday afternoon with family, friends and their furry companions for the Cumming City Center’s first-ever wine festival.

Hosted by The Well, a concept driven by new restaurant Homestead, the Cumming Wine Festival welcomed guests to shop booths set up by local artisans, grab a meal from one of several food trucks and, of course, taste a variety of wines from wineries and wine distributors from across the country.

The restaurant set up several tables across the amphitheater where guests, for just the price of a ticket, could pick up small samples of a selection of more than 50 different wines.