Hundreds come out to soak up the sun at the Cumming City Center’s first-ever wine festival

Hundreds crowded the Lou Sobh Amphitheater Saturday afternoon with family, friends and their furry companions for the Cumming City Center’s first-ever wine festival.
Hosted by The Well, a concept driven by new restaurant Homestead, the Cumming Wine Festival welcomed guests to shop booths set up by local artisans, grab a meal from one of several food trucks and, of course, taste a variety of wines from wineries and wine distributors from across the country.
The restaurant set up several tables across the amphitheater where guests, for just the price of a ticket, could pick up small samples of a selection of more than 50 different wines.
“I think this is such a neat event to have right when spring is starting especially,” said Alicia Hamel, who decided on a whim that morning to bring her husband out to try some wine with her. “The [wines] we’ve tasted so far have been awesome. I might be getting some bottles later to take home.”
Aside from tasting wine, guests also enjoyed perusing the several pop-up shops and tents set up around the amphitheater with artisans selling candles, art, handmade gifts, blankets, bags, jewelry and more.
When they were finished walking around and getting a peak at everything offered, many lined up at one of nearly a dozen food trucks serving signature meals from Tin Cup Grill, Los Rios Mexican Restaurant, Eggroll Boyz, Homestead and more.
Liquid Southern, a local band playing covers of party favorites, performed for the crowd while people enjoyed their food and drinks and kids played on the green in front of the amphitheater’s stage.
“Even if you don’t like wine …. like I don’t at all. I mostly came for my wife,” said Joel Thomas, laughing. “But even if you don’t like wine, there is so much to do, and it’s a beautiful day out. It feels good to just be out, enjoying the day with a drink in your hand.”