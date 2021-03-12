‘I will be your child’s voice' — Kim Sarfaty honored as 2021 Teacher of the Year

Kim Sarfaty always looked up to her dad growing up. She remembers that she would speak just a little slower when they talked because he was deaf and needed to read her lips, and she noticed as she got older just how hard her dad worked at communicating with others so he could grow closer to those around him.

Her dad served as a role model for her as she grew to learn to see people for “their abilities, not their disabilities” and recognize how much of an impact that small, everyday moments can have. Early on, Sarfaty realized she also wanted to have that impact on those in her life.

“I wanted to help people realize their individual needs are unique and valued,” Sarfaty said. “I wanted to show empathy, kindness, love and patience with all people and develop positive relationships. I wanted to help others learn in the best possible way, using whatever means available. I wanted to be like so many of the wonderful teachers who touched me. Whether it was through a positive word, an engaging lesson, a listening ear, a little extra time taken to explain a new concept, or a caring smile.”