Independence Day Celebration back with a boom

Celebrate Independence Day with a day full of friends and family, steam engines, fireworks and more. This year, the city of Cumming will be holding Fourth of July events on Saturday, July 3.

The 64th annual Thomas-Mashburn Steam Engine Parade is an annual Fourth of July tradition in Cumming and will begin at 10 a.m. on Tribble Gap Road. Officials say to bring a chair to join thousands of people lining the streets.

Later in the day, head down to the Cumming Fairgrounds beginning at 4 p.m. to indulge in a fun-filled evening of entertainment and children’s activities. The celebration will include live music, alcohol, food, vendors, a kid’s zone and contests throughout the evening. Admission and parking are free.

Check out the fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. at the Cumming Fairgrounds to round off Independence Day. Fireworks will be shot from the fairgrounds, illuminating all the surrounding areas where you can park, camp and ‘ooh’ and ‘ahh’ with friends and family.

What: Independence Day Celebration

When: Saturday, July 3

-Parade 10 a.m. to noon;

-Festival is 4-10 p.m.;

-Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Cumming Fairgrounds, 234 Castleberry Road, Cumming

For more information about this event, call 770-781-3491 or visit www.cummingfair.net.