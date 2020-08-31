IPRA rodeo this weekend at Cumming Fairgrounds

One of the Cumming Fairground’s most exciting events is coming back this weekend.

From Friday, Sept. 4 through Sunday, Sept. 6, the IPRA World Championship Rodeo will be held at the fairgrounds, located at 235 Castleberry Road. The event will begin Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m., and gates will open two hours before showtime each night.

Each evening will include two hours of bull riding, bareback riding, barrel racing, cowgirl breakaway roping, calf roping and more.

Due to COVID-19, a limited number of 1,000 tickets are being sold for each night for the 3,300-person-capacity arena. Guests will be asked to social distance, signs will be placed throughout the arena to remind patrons to social distance and masks are encouraged. Hand washing and sanitizing stations will be available, all surfaces will be cleaned and guests who are showing any symptoms of the disease are asked to stay home.

Tickets are $15 for ages 13 to 64; $10 for ages 5 to 12 and seniors 65 and up; and free for children under 4.