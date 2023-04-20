‘It does not discriminate’ This event is aimed at reducing drug overdoses in Forsyth County

An upcoming event is aimed at increasing knowledge and decreasing the number of drug overdoses in Forsyth County.
The Forsyth County Drug Awareness Council will host The Walk for Recovery from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 at the Cumming City Center. Organizers said the event will include remarks from local officials, tables with resources about drugs and overdoses, a walk for awareness and support and more.
“The thing that we’re pushing and aware of is that it’s not ‘the bad kids,’” said Rachel Kayden with the drug awareness council. “It really can affect anybody. It does not discriminate, and at some point, almost everybody is either themselves or going to know somebody who is negatively affected by drugs and alcohol, so talking about it and knowing what to do before, not when everything kind of hits the fan, is the goal.”
The event will be broken down into a first hour of resources tables and family events, such as face painting, followed by comments from local officials, recovery experts and a panel discussion featuring several speakers who have been impacted by drugs and alcohol, family members and those focused on increasing recovery options.
The final hour will be a Walk for Awareness and Support around the city center.
Kayden said several local organizations will also be taking part in the event.
“The point of the event is all of these organizations are wanting to basically help eliminate some stigma, provide education to individuals who are just unaware and to provide support, strength and unity to any members who are negatively impacted by drugs or alcohol,” she said.
For more information or to sign up for the event, go to https://www.forsythcountydrugawarenesscouncil.org/