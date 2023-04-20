‘It does not discriminate’ This event is aimed at reducing drug overdoses in Forsyth County

An upcoming event is aimed at increasing knowledge and decreasing the number of drug overdoses in Forsyth County.

The Forsyth County Drug Awareness Council will host The Walk for Recovery from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 at the Cumming City Center. Organizers said the event will include remarks from local officials, tables with resources about drugs and overdoses, a walk for awareness and support and more.

“The thing that we’re pushing and aware of is that it’s not ‘the bad kids,’” said Rachel Kayden with the drug awareness council. “It really can affect anybody. It does not discriminate, and at some point, almost everybody is either themselves or going to know somebody who is negatively affected by drugs and alcohol, so talking about it and knowing what to do before, not when everything kind of hits the fan, is the goal.”