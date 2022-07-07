Keep summer rolling with these upcoming events





Join the Lanier Partners of North Georgia for the 13th annual Pirates of Lanier Charity Poker Run. All boats are welcome to join in on the festivities or spectate as some cool vessels take to Lake Lanier.



When: 10 a.m., Friday, July 15 to 10 p.m., Saturday, July 16

Where: Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford.

For more information about this event or to sign up to play, visit lanierpartners.org.





National Hot Dog Day

Stop by Halcyon to celebrate National Hot Dog Day with hot dog specials from The Original Hot Dog Factory, a 360-photo booth, face painting and more to make a fun summer memory with friends and family.

When: 5-8 p.m., Thursday, July 21

Where: Halcyon Forsyth, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta

For more information about this event, find it on Facebook at National Hot Dog Day Celebration! Halcyon Forsyth.





City of Cumming Music Fest

Get your groove on at the fifth annual City of Cumming Music Fest presented by 37 Main. Jam out to some tribute acts, grab some food and hang out with friends and family during this two-day event.

When: Noon to 11 p.m., Saturday, July 23 and 2-10:30 p.m., Sunday, July 24



Where: Cumming Fairgrounds, 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming

For more information about this event or to get tickets, click here.





Halcyon’s Got Talent

Check out some talented performers aged 10-18 at Halcyon’s third annual Halcyon’s Got Talent competition. Community members are welcome to watch the show and cheer on their favorite singers, dancers, magicians and more.

When: 6-9 pm., Thursday, July 28



Where: Halcyon Forsyth, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta

For more information about this event, click here.





Gentleman’s Day with Legend’s

Cherry Street Brewpub is bringing back Gentleman’s Day and inviting Legends Distillery to join the party. Try some cocktails crafted with Legends’ spirits, smoked barbecue specials, live music and dancing.

When: Noon to 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6



Where: Halcyon Forsyth, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta

For more information about this event, click here.







