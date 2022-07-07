Keep summer rolling with these upcoming events

The Fourth may be over, but there are plenty of local events to keep you busy as summer continues.
Check a few of them out below.
Pirates of Lanier Charity Poker Run
Join the Lanier Partners of North Georgia for the 13th annual Pirates of Lanier Charity Poker Run. All boats are welcome to join in on the festivities or spectate as some cool vessels take to Lake Lanier.
When: 10 a.m., Friday, July 15 to 10 p.m., Saturday, July 16
Where: Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford.
For more information about this event or to sign up to play, visit lanierpartners.org.
National Hot Dog Day
Stop by Halcyon to celebrate National Hot Dog Day with hot dog specials from The Original Hot Dog Factory, a 360-photo booth, face painting and more to make a fun summer memory with friends and family.
When: 5-8 p.m., Thursday, July 21
Where: Halcyon Forsyth, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta
For more information about this event, find it on Facebook at National Hot Dog Day Celebration! Halcyon Forsyth.
City of Cumming Music Fest
Get your groove on at the fifth annual City of Cumming Music Fest presented by 37 Main. Jam out to some tribute acts, grab some food and hang out with friends and family during this two-day event.
When: Noon to 11 p.m., Saturday, July 23 and 2-10:30 p.m., Sunday, July 24
Where: Cumming Fairgrounds, 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming
For more information about this event or to get tickets, click here.
Halcyon’s Got Talent
Check out some talented performers aged 10-18 at Halcyon’s third annual Halcyon’s Got Talent competition. Community members are welcome to watch the show and cheer on their favorite singers, dancers, magicians and more.
When: 6-9 pm., Thursday, July 28
Where: Halcyon Forsyth, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta
For more information about this event, click here.
Gentleman’s Day with Legend’s
Cherry Street Brewpub is bringing back Gentleman’s Day and inviting Legends Distillery to join the party. Try some cocktails crafted with Legends’ spirits, smoked barbecue specials, live music and dancing.
When: Noon to 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6
Where: Halcyon Forsyth, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta
For more information about this event, click here.
Mount Pisgah Auto Crusade Car Show & Autocross
Support the community by stopping by Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church’s car show. At this event, you’ll be able to see some cool cars and tubular trucks compete on an obstacle course to win prizes.
When: 3 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27
Where: Cumming Fairgrounds, 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming
For more information about this event, visit autocrusadecarshow.com.
IPRA Rodeo
Spend Labor Day weekend watching cull riding, bare back riding, barrel racing and more at the Cumming Fairgrounds.
When: 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2, and Saturday, Sept. 3, and 7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 4
Where: Cumming Fairgrounds, 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming
For more information about this event, click here.
Recurring events
Halcyon Farmers Market
Pick out some fresh goodies and peruse artisan gifts made by local artists at Halcyon’s weekly farmers market.
When: 4-7 p.m., Tuesdays
Where: Halcyon Forsyth, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta
Sunset Sessions
Listen to some sweet tunes at The Collection at Forsyth to finish your weekend nights the right way.
When: 6-9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays and 2-5 p.m., Sundays
Where: The Collection at Forsyth, 410 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming