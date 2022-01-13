Library announces return of its popular ‘how-to festival’

Forsyth County Public Library will hold its How-To Festival throughout January.



“Four days. Four libraries. Eighteen free bite-sized sessions from local experts on a wide variety of topics including health, business, and hobbies,” said Leslie Marinelli, Communications Manager at FCPL. “We’ve partnered with local business and community leaders to provide expert information to our patrons, in a fun, easy-to-digest format. There really is something for everyone.”

The library first launched this program series in January 2020.

It was spearheaded by Post Road Library Branch Manager Ann Decherd who wanted to help connect the Forsyth County community with its incredible pool of local experts. The original How-To Festival ran simultaneously at four libraries for one day only and was attended by nearly 300 people.

“The topics were so interesting, a number of attendees said they wished they could have been in two places at once,” Decherd said. “This year to meet patron demand, the How-To Festival is being spread out across four different days, one per library, so that patrons can attend as many sessions as they want.”

“Fill your brain a little. Fill your brain a lot,” is the tagline of FCPL’s How-To Festival, which supports the library’s mission to champion lifelong learning. “Whether you want to explore a new hobby, improve your health or finances, or even start a new business, we have a How-To Festival session for you… and probably more than one,” Marinelli said.

Local business leader Tom Burgess of Christian Brothers Automotive is returning to the lineup to present “How to Not Get Taken for a Ride by Your Mechanic."

Another returning expert by popular demand is businesswoman Jessica Pate who will be leading “How to Sell on eBay” based on her success as one of eBay’s top sellers.

Forsyth County Master Gardener Barbra Moyer will share “How to Grow Daffodils.”

Sherri Zak of Changed Forever will teach “How to Boost Your Metabolism.”

Yvonne Bombardier of Wild Birds Unlimited in Dawsonville will lead a session on attracting wild backyard birds. “How to Get Started in Woodworking” will be taught by Steve Kronenberg of Crown Mountain Woodworking LLC.



