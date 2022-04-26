Library celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May

The Forsyth County Public Library will be celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage through a series of free educational programs at all four libraries throughout May.

“A Very Short History of Chinese American Art” will be from 2-3 p.m., Sunday, May 1, at the Cumming Library, 585 Dahlonega Street.



Presented by Yanfei Zhu, associate professor of art history in the department of visual arts at the University of North Georgia, Zhu will take a look at some important visual works of art broadly categorized as Chinese American.

Some of the artists are Chinese who lived in the United States for an extended period of time such as Zhang Daqian (Chang Dai-chien, 1898-1983) and Ai Weiwei (b. 1957), some are first-generation immigrants like Tyrus Wang (1910-2016) and Hung Liu (1948-2021), and others are American-born artists of Chinese descent, including Mel Chin (b. 1951) and Maya Lin (b. 1959).

The president of the Korean Language Society at the University of Georgia, Lindsay Weinmann will present “The Rise of Korean Culture” from 7:30-8:45 p.m., Tuesday, May 10, at Hampton Park Library, 5345 Settingdown Road.

This exciting program reflects the growing interest in Korean culture and will include examples of notable K-pop artists and actors, an overview of the K-pop system of recruiting, training, and debuting artists, and some fun video clips.

“Like many, many others, I was introduced to Korean dramas and K-pop music during the pandemic, and they have added a lot of fun and joy to my life,” said Amy Whitten, information specialist at Hampton Park Library.

“Learning more about Korea has been a great way to connect with my adult daughter and her friends, friends my age, and literally people all around the world online. I hope everyone will come and be introduced to the richness of Korean culture and the energy and excitement it shares with the world.”



