Library holding virtual event with Alka Joshi, author of ‘The Henna Artist’

Alka Joshi, author of the New York Times best-selling novel 'The Henna Artist,' will speak with local readers in an online event hosted by Forsyth County Public Library at 7 p.m, Thursday, March 25. Admission to the virtual event is free, but advance registration is required on the library’s website.



“Ms. Joshi will talk about her debut novel The Henna Artist and its forthcoming sequel, 'The Secret Keeper of Jaipur.' She will also talk about her writing process and adapting a novel for television,” said Tracy Walker, FCPL programming manager.

Joshi was born in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India, and has lived in the U.S. since the age of 9. While 'The Henna Artist' is her first novel, Joshi has always been a writer and spent 30 years of her career writing commercials and marketing copy for her own ad agency. Then, with her husband’s encouragement, she decided to try writing fiction and enrolled in a creative writing program at California College of the Arts.

Joshi said that her instructors were supportive and she began to feel like a semi-serious writer of fiction.

“It wasn’t until my literary agent notified me that MIRA Books, a division of Harper Collins, had sent a really good contract that I realized I’d become an author,” Joshi said.

The Henna Artist, Joshi’s debut novel, tells the story of 17-year-old girl named Lakshmi, who escapes an abusive arranged marriage in the 1950s and makes her way alone from her rural village to the vibrant pink city of Jaipur. There she becomes the henna artist — and confidante — most in demand to the wealthy women of the upper class. Trusted with the secrets of the wealthy, she can never reveal her own, until she is confronted by her husband who has tracked her down these many years later with a high-spirited young girl in tow — a sister Lakshmi never knew she had.



